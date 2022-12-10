Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 707,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62,949 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 21.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 712,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 123,873 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $548,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

