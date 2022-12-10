Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,774,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 386,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,902,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after buying an additional 1,592,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,568,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Price Performance

About Tellurian

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

