Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile



Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

