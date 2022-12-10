Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,600 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 83.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

