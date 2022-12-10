Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,356 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -41.89%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.