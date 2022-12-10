Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 935 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after buying an additional 557,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,676,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,175,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $234.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.35 and a 200-day moving average of $247.63. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

