Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 299.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

