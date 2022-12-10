Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

