Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.