Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 619 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.61.

Baidu Stock Down 0.3 %

Baidu Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $119.99 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

