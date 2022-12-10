Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masimo Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21.
Insider Activity
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.43.
Masimo Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.