Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21.

Insider Activity

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.43.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.