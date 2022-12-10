Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

FFC stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.