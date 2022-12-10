Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 688.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 376,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Warner Music Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 315,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 284,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

