Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in William Penn Bancorporation were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $3,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.63 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.05.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

William Penn Bancorporation Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

