KeyCorp Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $73.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.