Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 8.4% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. 10,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,975,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $786.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 686,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

