Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $284.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

