Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $28,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 272.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379,062 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 20.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 94.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.