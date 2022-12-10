Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Down to $53.95

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.95, but opened at $51.37. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 3,397 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

