L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.53 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

