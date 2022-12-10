L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.92.
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.53 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
