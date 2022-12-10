Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 330.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Lands’ End by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 147,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

