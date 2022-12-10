Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 51,210 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after buying an additional 749,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,742,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 2,118,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 59.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,160,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 807,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

