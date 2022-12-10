Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

