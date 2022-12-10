Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $35,515,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 69.9% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after buying an additional 395,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.