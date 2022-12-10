Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

LNC stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

