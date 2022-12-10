Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

