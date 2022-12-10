Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 226.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Lovesac stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $297.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter worth $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lovesac by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Lovesac by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Lovesac by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

