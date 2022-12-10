Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 154.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $297.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 5.46%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 38.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

