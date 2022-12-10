Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $75,419,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $21,857,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.14 and a fifty-two week high of 47.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.71.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

