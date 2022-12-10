Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Lumos Pharma Price Performance
LUMO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.