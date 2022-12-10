Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

LUMO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

