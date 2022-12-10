MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $34.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after buying an additional 694,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 217,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 113,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,330,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

