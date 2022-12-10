MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $294.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.30.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MarketAxess stock opened at $280.93 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.08. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.67.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
