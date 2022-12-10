Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,961 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,991,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,387,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $241.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

