Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

