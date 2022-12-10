Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 25,455 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 764.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,092 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

