Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 39,253 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth $61,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMNI stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. The firm had revenue of $101.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at $282,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

