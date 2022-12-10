Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 848 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 103.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

EXTR stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

