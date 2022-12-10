Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 2,600 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 15.6% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 460,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $603.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.81.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.