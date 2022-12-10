Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 795 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

