Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 951 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.