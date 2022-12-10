Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

