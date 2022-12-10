Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 103.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

