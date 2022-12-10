Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $216.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

