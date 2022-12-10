Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 873,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,629,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 118.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 358,558 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

