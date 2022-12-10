Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.41 Million Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 495,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.44.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

