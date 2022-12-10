Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.95 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $41.42 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.