Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.95 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 101.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.