Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.05 Million Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 585.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 176,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,312 shares of company stock worth $61,901. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Price Performance

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

