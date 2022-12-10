Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($19.79) to €10.90 ($11.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

