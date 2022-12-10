Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $583,000 Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sanmina by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

